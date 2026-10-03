Prof. Milko Palangurski: There is no DNA analysis of the remains to confirm whether they are those of Tsar Samuil

No DNA analysis was done on the remains that will be returned to Bulgaria to confirm whether or not they are those of Tsar Samuil. What we know is that Tsar Samuil and his family are buried on the island of St. Achilles. This was said by historian Prof. Milko Palangurski on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria”.

According to him, the operation to return the remains of the ruler was not well prepared. Returning the bones is a matter of great diplomacy, the historian added.

“Pandora's box” has been opened. The problem here is not what we are returning, but that there is no list and no one knows how much and what it is. The Bulgarian state did not make a catalog and study of the artifacts that actually belong to the Greek monasteries,” said Palangurski. He added that these artifacts that Bulgaria will return to Greece “have been hidden for nearly 112 years” and stressed that we have no information about them themselves.

Palangurski added that negotiations for the exchange of archaeological finds between Bulgaria and Greece are continuing and they most likely also concern manuscripts. He also believes that Samuil's mortal remains will not be laid in our country permanently.

The professor also added that the lid of the sarcophagus in which the mortal remains will be laid does not have the full title of Tsar Samuil written on it.

He said that he was in a hurry to organize the return and exchange in question and believes that this has a political flavor.