Financial Times: Iran considers military targets in Europe, Bulgaria among them

Iran has weighed the possibility of attacking US military targets in Europe if Donald Trump escalates the war, according to people close to the regime, as Tehran considers its options to raise the stakes in the conflict. Two regime sources told the Financial Times that Iranian forces have assessed the possibility of striking US assets in countries in southeastern Europe, such as Bulgaria, which last month approved the use of the “Bezmer“ airbase for US aerial refueling planes.

One of the sources added that Cyprus, where a British air base was hit by a drone in March, is also among the potential targets for retaliation in the event of a renewed US offensive.

The sources said that Iranian forces have separately explored the possibility of attacking undersea fiber-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz in the event of an escalation.