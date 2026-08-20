The facility in Sunny Beach has been forcibly closed for another 29 days after the attack on a tax inspector

A NRA inspection in Sunny Beach turned into an attack on two tax inspectors after a merchant showed aggression, tried to lock them in the facility and injured one of them. After the incident, the man took the fiscal device and fled, but was found by the police a few hours later, dressed in other clothes.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. in a commercial facility in the eastern part of Sunny Beach. The inspection was initiated after a report of failure to issue a receipt, "Nova TV" recalled.

After the NRA officers identified themselves, the merchant reacted aggressively. According to police data, he tried to lock the inspectors in the premises, pushed them and injured one of them when the door was closed. Then he took the fiscal device and left the place.

„When trying to lock the premises, the merchant caused bodily harm to one of the NAP employees with the door. He took the fiscal device and started running“, explained on Nova the head of the Ministry of Interior's Regional Office - Nessebar, Chief Inspector Anton Ganchev.

The police began a search and a few hours later found the man in the western part of the resort. When he was detained, he was dressed in other clothes. The detainee is 46 years old, from the Zlatograd village of Dolen, and is one of the co-owners of the inspected site.

“The person has no previous criminal record“, Ganchev specified.

Two tax inspectors were in the site at the time of the attack, one of whom is a woman. The injured employee underwent a medical examination. No fractures were found, only swelling of one hand. Despite the incident, both inspectors continued to perform their official duties, announced the spokesperson for the National Revenue Agency – Burgas Hristo Uzunov.

The revenue agency stated that inspections along the Black Sea coast will continue throughout the summer season. Inspectors will monitor both the issuance of receipts and the correct reporting of actual turnover.

“Each case is monitored and analyzed extremely specifically, because we are talking about a different type of violation,“ explained Uzunov.

The NRA specified that the sanctions are determined according to the specific violation and the circumstances surrounding it. In the event of a lack of fiscal organization or other serious violations, the law provides for sanctions of various types and amounts.

The revenue agency defined physical aggression against tax inspectors as unacceptable and warned that attempts to hinder employees in the performance of their duties will have serious consequences.

“It should also be clear that whoever tries in any way to hinder people who work for the tax authorities, people who work for the state and society, will bear the full severity of the law“, Uzunov is categorical.