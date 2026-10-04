Borisov: Bulgaria and the EC do not want anything else from North Macedonia, except for the observance of the good-neighborhood treaty

At a briefing in Ruse, GERB leader Boyko Borisov was asked what his expectations were for the upcoming meeting between the foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

"There is a good-neighborhood and friendship treaty signed by me and their prime minister. The EC and we do not want anything else, except for the treaty to be observed. Everything is absolutely clear. We are not enemies, quite the opposite," he said.

The welcoming of the coffin with the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil

Borisov also commented on yesterday's ceremony to welcome the coffin with the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil.

"Several presidents are there - Plevneliev, Stoyanov, Parvanov - this is a good sign, Stanishev, Kiril Petkov, Denkov were also there. This was a day when the political class showed that if there is something significant - we can unite against it. Prime Minister Radev personally called me, I accepted and went," Borisov said.

In his words, Prime Minister Radev emphasized that many governments and diplomats have worked on the process of returning the remains.

The Russia-Ukraine War

"Europe is shaking on several fronts, unfortunately I don't see how all this will be overcome. People in Europe are afraid of the war. The war in Ukraine is not ending, it is becoming more and more fierce", Borisov explained. He recalled that energy and the economy are being destroyed, and at the same time Ukraine has very effective strikes on the oil industry in Russia, and the fuel deficit is visible. He described this as "worrying and unpleasant". "We are all for peace, whatever the price is, that is the main theme", the GERB leader also said.

"We in Bulgaria, thanks to GERB, saved you from illegal migration. Only Bulgaria managed. This is the second scourge that is currently plaguing Europe", he said.