Residents of "Lagera" protest over dangerous intersection

Residents of the capital's "Lagera" neighborhood are preparing a protest to secure the intersection of "Hajdushka Polyana" and "Zhitnitsa" streets. The demonstration is scheduled for October 7 at 6:00 p.m., and the organizers have submitted the necessary applications and requests for its holding.

In the morning hours, traffic in the area is busy. According to residents of the neighborhood, the intersection poses a risk to pedestrians and makes it difficult for cars leaving the two neighborhoods to turn onto “Zhitnitsa“ street.

“The problem is that it creates a danger for pedestrians who cross, as it is not well regulated. And cars leaving the two neighborhoods to turn onto “Zhitnitsa“ also experience great difficulties“, Radoslav Ivanov told bTV.

The chairman of the “Lagera“ association, Ivan Golev, points out that citizens have published more than seven or eight reports of incidents and situations in which a more serious collision was avoided. According to him, documents for the construction of a traffic light were submitted in the fall of 2023, but no decision has been reached.

“We are simply appealing, before a really serious incident occurs, to take measures“, Golev states.

He claims that the institutions are passing on the responsibility, and the citizens' official letters have not been answered. However, some residents do not believe that a traffic light is necessarily the most appropriate option. According to them, the slope of the street can create additional difficulties when stopping cars.

97% support a change in the organization

More than 350 people voted in a poll by a local group. Ninety-seven percent of the participants supported the need to make a change to the intersection. As possible solutions, residents point to a traffic light, a roundabout or another traffic organization.

“Whether it will be a traffic light, a roundabout or some other regulation, it is already good for the competent authorities to express their opinion“, says Ivan Golev.

The association maintains parks and playgrounds

The safety of the intersection is part of the broader initiatives of the “Lager“ association. Volunteers are improving park spaces, playgrounds and fountains. A temporary toilet has been installed in “Lager“ park, and citizens have submitted an application for the construction of a permanent facility.

Lighting has been installed in “Gabkite“ park, but residents have filed reports to the “Green System“ directorate and the regional municipality for the sustainability of the poles and aerial wiring.

Among the association's annual initiatives are “Camp celebrates“, “Camp plays sports“ and “Camp celebrates Christmas“. Residents are demanding that the institutions speak out about both the dangerous intersection and the other problems in the neighborhood.

Sources: bTV