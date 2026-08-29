Protest petition: People are against storing "fly ash" near the Sofia neighborhoods "Nadezhda" and "Vrabnitsa"

Over 1,100 signatures were submitted by the Initiative Committee of the citizens of the district "Vrabnitsa" and district "Nadezhda" to the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water - Sofia, against the intention of a company to store fly ash near the residential area "Obelya" and the Northern Park.

People are worried that the company cannot guarantee that this will not lead to pollution during transportation and transfer of the raw material to silos, BNT reported. According to them, the site borders arable agricultural land, and the zone is of mixed use and only light non-polluting industry and offices are allowed, not heavy industries. An appeal has also been submitted to the Ministry of Environment with recommendations for greater awareness of citizens on environmental issues.

Snezhinka Tsvetanova, Initiative Committee of the Citizens of the District “Vrbnitsa” and the District “Nadezhda”: “This is a former concrete plant, which may not work with silos, they intend to fill it with 5 thousand tons of fly ash from burned coal and industrial waste. We do not know what this industrial waste will be, whether there will be impurities of garbage and any plastics. Only coal is not considered hazardous waste, but it contains a number of heavy elements. If there are impurities of polymers and plastics, this will already be harmful, hazardous waste.“

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water - Sofia indicated that the procedure is in its initial stage and there is no administrative decision for the investment proposal. A procedure for assessing the need to conduct an environmental impact assessment is yet to be determined.

Source: bntnews.bg