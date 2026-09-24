Ukraine: Enough of this imitation of diplomacy, this war must end

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said last night that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi ways to keep tensions low, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Sibiga wrote on the social platform Ex that the meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 81st annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York was a continuation of a telephone conversation that took place in July this year.

In the more than 4 and a half years of war waged by Russia, Ukraine has been constantly attacked by Iranian-designed drones, Reuters reports. During this time, Kiev has developed technologies to counter these drones, even offering its assistance to the Gulf states attacked by Tehran.

"Diplomacy is about having a direct conversation, even in challenging circumstances", said Szybiga in Ex. "The focus of our conversation was on taking steps by both sides to avoid further escalation of tensions between our countries. We agreed that we need to keep the existing lines of communication open," added the Ukrainian top diplomat.

On the other hand, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Szybiga said that Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire, but Russia is vetoing peace, Ukrinform reported. The meeting was on the topic “Maintaining peace and security in Ukraine".

“Many speeches were made in this Security Council. Many right words were said. But the war drags on. I don't want to give another speech that won't stop the war. Enough of these speeches. Enough of these unfulfilled promises. Enough of these imitations of diplomacy. This war must end. Ukraine is ready to stop now - not later. We are ready for a complete and unconditional ceasefire," said Sibiga.

"Only one country is blocking the end of hostilities. And that is the aggressor himself. Russia is vetoing not just the ceasefire. Russia is vetoing peace," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister pointed out.