Sofia Municipality: You can apply for a free composter for your household until September 7th

Only three days remain until the deadline for applying in the eleventh edition of the "Compost at Home" campaign. The Sofia Municipality reminds citizens that until September 7, 2026 (Monday) inclusive, they can apply for a completely free home composter with a volume of 740 liters. The initiative is aimed at owners of single-family and two-family houses, condominiums with their own yard (after a decision is made at the general meeting), as well as municipal kindergartens and schools on the territory of Sofia. The distribution of containers to approved candidates will start in mid-September.

How to apply?



Those wishing to join the campaign can submit their application entirely online, by sending it by e-mail directly to the relevant regional administration (at the location of the property), or by submitting it on site at the regional registry office.

Benefits of home composting

The containers provided by the municipality have a volume of 740 liters, are easy to assemble and are designed with multiple side openings for optimal oxygen flow.

You save money: You receive free organic fertilizer, rich in nutrients for your garden, saving you the purchase of expensive artificial fertilizers.

Healthier plants: Natural compost improves the composition of the soil, helps it retain moisture and trace elements and reduces plant disease.

Environmental contribution: You directly reduce the amount of household waste that your household generates, which saves on transportation and treatment costs.

Cleaner air: You prevent biowaste from rotting in landfills, which releases methane - a greenhouse gas with about 28 times the effect of CO₂.

From waste to energy: While Sofia residents close the consumption cycle in their gardens, the Sofia Municipality processes the city's remaining food waste. In 2025 alone, the biological treatment plant “Khan Bogrov“ Nearly 7,800 tons of waste were accepted and processed, from which 2,128.25 MWh of clean electricity were produced.

To imagine the scale: this amount of energy is completely enough to power over 600 Sofia households for an entire year or to keep one energy-saving light bulb lit for more than 24,000 years!

The “Compost at Home“ campaign is being held for the 11th time, and so far over 14,000 households in Sofia have already received their free containers. The initiative is part of the Sofia Municipality's Waste Management Program (2021 - 2028) and the efforts of the Sofia Municipality to support the state in implementing the EU's goals to reduce food waste by up to 50% by 2029.