Temenuzhka Petkova: The ruling party is trying to transfer RIA expenses from 2026 to 2025.

GERB-SDF accused the ruling party of attempting to transfer RIA expenses from 2026 to 2025, which, according to the party, would lead to an increase in the reported budget deficit for last year. The claims were made by MP Temenuzhka Petkova at a briefing in the National Assembly, Nova TV reported.

She recalled that on July 2, the parliament assigned the National Audit Office to conduct extraordinary audits of several budget institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, the Road Infrastructure Agency, the National Social Security Institute and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

According to Petkova, GERB-SDF supported the decision, but even then had objections to the motives for the audit of the RIA. According to her, with them the National Assembly has practically indicated in advance what findings the Court of Accounts should make.

As an example, she cited part of the reasons according to which the audit must establish “the existence of a systematic practice of postponing the recognition of expenses and liabilities“ relating to the relevant budget year, and their transfer to subsequent years.

Petkova defined this as a violation of the principles of independence and objectivity of the Court of Accounts, enshrined in the law, as well as the applicable international audit standards.

The MP also commented on the statement made by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during the parliamentary control that new calculations of the deficit for 2025 are being made together with the European Commission.

GERB-SDF claim that they have information according to which, following instructions from the Ministry of Finance, documents are being prepared in the RIA through which expenses from 2026 will be transferred by 2025.

“The goal is to increase the deficit for 2025,“ said Petkova. According to her, in this way, the government could subsequently report a lower deficit for 2026 compared to the initially set 5.7%.

She also made a more serious accusation, stating that the party has information about pressure to issue certificates with an old date of 2025. Petkova stressed that she hopes that such actions have not been carried out, indicating that otherwise there could be criminal consequences.

According to GERB-SDF, the purpose of the alleged actions is to discredit the previous regular government, to question Bulgaria's readiness for membership in the eurozone and to change the size of the reported deficit for 2025.

Petkova also indicated that after taking into account defense spending, the deficit for 2025 is 2.9% - below the reference value of 3%. According to her, the government is trying to change this picture by transferring expenses between budget years.

Deputy Temenuzhka Petkova linked the allegations to the question raised earlier in the parliamentary budget committee about about 3 billion euros in capital and maintenance expenses. According to her, if the scenario described by GERB is realized, it may also become clear how these amounts were formed.

Petkova also commented on previous allegations of unpaid invoices and liabilities, which, according to her, have not yet been presented as part of the 2026 budget. She expressed doubt whether some of the documents in question even existed at the time.

According to GERB-SDF, documents are currently being created that will be attributed to 2025, although the party claims that the expenses are for 2026. The intention, according to Petkova, is for these documents to subsequently be submitted to the National Audit Office, to be reflected in its audit reports and on this basis to request a reassessment of the deficit for 2025.

“There is not a single political goal that would justify such actions“, said Petkova. According to her, such a scenario would put at risk the trust in Bulgarian institutions and the image of the country.

GERB-SDF announced that they will monitor the actions of both the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Ministry of Finance. Petkova also stated that the party has documents that it intends to provide to the competent institutions.

“We will alert the competent institutions both at the European and national levels“, she indicated.

Petkova again commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev's statement to the National Assembly that work is being done to recalculate the deficit for 2025. According to her, GERB has information about the way in which, according to the party, an attempt is being made to change the reported expenses.

Deputy Alexander Ivanov announced that according to the National Assembly's decision, the reports from the audits assigned to the Court of Accounts must be submitted by October 30.

GERB-SDF stated that they expect the inspections to be carried out independently, objectively and impartially, and that the conclusions in them to comply with good auditing practices and international standards.

“We hope that no one will be tempted to commit abuses for the purpose of political manipulations and speculations, which will subsequently tarnish the good name of Bulgarian institutions“, said Ivanov.

He defined the information that reached the party as “alarming signals“ and emphasized that state institutions should not become an instrument for political purposes.

When asked how in practice expenses from one budget year could be transferred to another, Ivanov stated that according to GERB's information there is data on both documentary actions and pressure exerted. He repeated Petkova's claim that the alleged pressure comes from the Ministry of Finance through instructions to the relevant institutions.

GERB-SDF did not publicly present the documents on which they base their accusations, but stated that they would provide them to the competent authorities.