The attackers of an elderly man in Krushevets expected 100,000 euros in an empty house

The three men accused of the brutal robbery in the village of Krushevets remain permanently in custody. They had preliminary information that 100,000 euros were stored in the house and that there were no people inside. When the owner found them, they attacked, beat and tortured him to show them where he kept his money and valuables, bTV reported.

The alarm was raised around 5 a.m. on Thursday. The owner of the house, Stoyan, heard a noise in the yard shortly after 2 a.m. and went out to check what was happening.

„First one man jumped out, then another. They hit me on the back of the head, I fell, and two people grabbed me and started saying: "Give me the money," the victim said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the man was hit in the back of the head, lost his balance and fell to the ground. The attackers continued to hit him.

Stoyan claims that the perpetrators burned his hands with a flame to force him to reveal where he kept the money and gold. Before they fled, they threatened to kill him if he called the police.

„They told me: „We will let you go here, but you will not call the police or call 112. If you call someone, we will come and kill you“, he also said.

$2,000, €500, about 200 gold coins, a mobile phone and a landline were taken from the home. The stolen items were found and seized during the subsequent police operations.

Four people were initially detained in the case - three men and a woman. Nikolay, Petar and Kosta appeared in court. Two of them were convicted, and the third was rehabilitated. One of the accused has made a full confession and expressed remorse for what he did.

Costa's defense requested a lighter measure and stated that he was ready to post a bail of 5,000 euros.

„We will insist on house arrest or bail. We have our motives and we will present them to the court“, said his lawyer Ivan Ivanov.

According to the investigation, the three were masked. They claim that they were misled with the information that there was 100,000 euros in the house, but there were no people. When they came across the owner, however, they attacked him.

„When he entered his house, he was unexpectedly hit in the back of the head. He lost his balance and fell to the ground. "Then they continued to hit him," said the spokesman for the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, Shteliyan Dimitrov.

The court accepted that there was sufficient evidence of the three's involvement in the crime, and left them permanently in custody.