Two arrested for setting fire to 10 cars in Sofia

Two men have been arrested for setting fire to a total of ten cars in the capital's "Lager" and "Hipodruma" neighborhoods. This was announced by the SDVR. They were arrested in the neighboring "Slavia" neighborhood.

We recall that the cars caught fire in the early hours of September 9. They were completely destroyed, and three others were affected in the two fires that occurred within a matter of minutes.

In front of NOVA's camera, a 14-year-old child shared that immediately before the cars caught fire, he saw a white car from which a person got out and poured liquid on the parked cars.