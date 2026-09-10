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The Kremlin's Bad Cop: There will be no stone left on Kiev and NATO's main targets, only gray nuclear dust

The Kremlin's Bad Cop: There will be no stone left on Kiev and NATO's main targets, only gray nuclear dust

At the same time, the former Russian president indicated that Moscow is interested in ending the war as soon as possible, but strictly observing its own conditions

Sep 10, 2026 21:18 79

The Kremlin's Bad Cop: There will be no stone left on Kiev and NATO's main targets, only gray nuclear dust - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that Moscow has the ability to launch a nuclear strike on Kiev and key NATO targets. He made this statement in an interview with the newspaper "Vedomosti".

"Our military potential allows us to launch a strike on Kiev and key NATO targets so that no stone remains on top of another stone - only gray nuclear dust. But this would be a point of no return for the entire planet," he said.

At the same time, the former Russian president pointed out that Moscow is interested in ending the war as soon as possible, but strictly adhering to its own conditions.

"Of course, we all have an interest in the conflict ending as soon as possible. It must end on our terms in order to prevent the possibility of a future conflict," the politician explained.

According to him, if Moscow does not achieve the fulfillment of its conditions, the war will "resume" after a short period of time.

"Therefore, our task is to bring the current conflict to an end with our victory and on our terms, regardless of what others say," Medvedev said.