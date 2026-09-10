Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that Moscow has the ability to launch a nuclear strike on Kiev and key NATO targets. He made this statement in an interview with the newspaper "Vedomosti".

"Our military potential allows us to launch a strike on Kiev and key NATO targets so that no stone remains on top of another stone - only gray nuclear dust. But this would be a point of no return for the entire planet," he said.

At the same time, the former Russian president pointed out that Moscow is interested in ending the war as soon as possible, but strictly adhering to its own conditions.

"Of course, we all have an interest in the conflict ending as soon as possible. It must end on our terms in order to prevent the possibility of a future conflict," the politician explained.

According to him, if Moscow does not achieve the fulfillment of its conditions, the war will "resume" after a short period of time.

"Therefore, our task is to bring the current conflict to an end with our victory and on our terms, regardless of what others say," Medvedev said.