Rumen Radev held a meeting with the group of ambassadors from the EU member states and the EC representation

Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting with the group of ambassadors from the EU member states and the European Commission representation. The meeting was hosted by the Ambassador of Ireland, Catherine Bannon, whose country took over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU from the beginning of July.

During the conversation, current issues on the EU agenda were discussed, including the Union's focus on problems related to competitiveness, security and infrastructure connectivity. Taking into account the new important role of the approved European Competitiveness Fund, Prime Minister Radev noted the need to guarantee real access to the resources offered by less developed member states.

In this way, equality and “industrial cohesion“ are guaranteed. At the same time, special attention was paid to the discussions on the adoption of the new Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union. Prime Minister Radev supported the new focus, but at the same time emphasized that these issues should not be at the expense of fundamental EU policies such as cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy. In this regard, the Prime Minister outlined the new dimensions of cohesion policy, which should enter more actively into areas such as science, education, and development.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev wished Ireland success in implementing the stated priorities within the framework of its Presidency of the Council of the EU until the end of this year.