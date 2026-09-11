The head of the National Security Service: To be adorned with the title of "guardian of Bulgarian statehood" is the highest honor, trust and responsibility

To be adorned with the title of "guardian of Bulgarian statehood" is the highest honor, trust and responsibility. We will continue to uphold this recognition and our highest vote of confidence consistently, according to the letter of the law and without any compromises. This was stated by the Chief of the National Security Service (NSS), Major General Emil Tonev, in an address on the occasion of the 147th anniversary of the foundation of the state security service of Bulgaria.

The solemn ceremony in Sofia on the occasion of the professional holiday of the NSS was attended by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Iliana Yotova, the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova, His Holiness Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev, the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, the President (1997-2002) Petar Stoyanov, heads of structures from the system for the protection of national security and public order services of Bulgaria, officers, sergeants and employees of the NSS, veterans.

On the occasion of the holiday of the National Security Service, His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil performed a solemn blessing of water for the health and well-being of the employees.

In his greeting, the head of the NSO addressed the youngest employees of the service and expressed his expectation that the renewed NSO sergeant and officer staff will justify the trust placed in them every day. “This is done with a lot of work, with preparation and with many personal compromises. You must be ready for more hardships, more discipline and even greater efforts. Because the composure and sober judgment that our employees had to repeatedly demonstrate over the past year are professional qualities that are built over years“, emphasized Major General Emil Tonev.

The head of the NSO expressed gratitude to the employees for their worthy service.

“Some of you saved human lives, some distinguished themselves in the performance of important official tasks. But you all showed high professional qualities. As a rule, these achievements remain out of the public eye, but in your vote of confidence and in the appreciation for a job well done, I hope you find the satisfaction you deserve“, the head of the NSO addressed the staff of the service.