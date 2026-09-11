Jews welcome Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The ceremony on the occasion of the 5787th year of the Jewish calendar was held in the synagogue in Sofia. Among the guests of the holiday was President Iliana Yotova, BNT reported.

Iliyana Yotova, President of Bulgaria: "I have always been proud to belong to a country that does not distinguish between different ethnicities. When we lend a hand and can help each other. Our great responsibility is to return peace to this world, let's not bequeath wars to our children."

"It is a tradition on Rosh Hashanah to eat an apple in honey and wish each other a sweet, healthy and peaceful year. And that is exactly what I wish all Jews in Bulgaria and around the world and all of humanity: a healthy, peaceful and happy year," said Yulia Georgieva, chairwoman of the Central Israeli Church Committee.

The holiday is celebrated in September or October instead of January, as it follows the lunisolar calendar, characteristic of the rituals in Judaism.

The Jewish calendar marks the time from the biblical creation of the universe. Therefore, for Jews around the world, the year 5787 begins from the creation of the world.