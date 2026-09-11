Minister Efremova announced the amount of Christmas allowances and who will receive them

The minimum wage can reach 672.80 euros under the new formula agreed between the government and social partners. This was stated to BNT by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova.

She specified that the specific amount for next year has not yet been determined, as the changes to the Labor Code are pending consideration in the National Assembly, after which the specific calculation will begin.

„The maximum amount is 672 euros and 80 cents under the new formula. Whether it will be 660 or 670 really depends on the entire review and ultimately on the budgetary possibilities“, said Efremova.

In her words, her goal is to strive for the maximum amount.

The Minister of Social Affairs emphasized that the new formula is not a unilateral decision of the government, but is the result of negotiations with socio-economic partners. It also includes the cost of living as a threshold to which the minimum wage should strive.

The National Statistical Institute will develop a methodology for calculating the cost of living based on official data. This should be done within nine months after the adoption of the changes to the Labor Code. According to Efremova, the idea is for this indicator to take into account not only the most basic daily needs, but also healthcare and cultural events, which are currently not included in the calculations.

After three years, a review will be conducted to see whether the minimum wage has approached the living wage. Indicators related to the average and median wage will also be monitored. If necessary, the social partners can again discuss changes to the formula.

Efremova also commented on the poverty data in our country. According to her, the solution is not in social assistance, but in more people of working age being included in the labor market.

She pointed out that the large number of economically inactive people also affects the statistics on those living below the poverty line. According to her, the new poverty line, which is about to be approved, will lead to the removal of about 0.5% of people from this statistical group.

The minister admitted that despite the growth in the minimum wage, which has exceeded the official inflation rate in percentage terms, this does not create a feeling of higher purchasing power among people.

In this regard, a social package called the “Family Package Plus“ is being prepared for next year's budget. It will include measures related to family benefits, maternity and tax breaks for working parents. Efremova also confirmed that an increase in maternity benefits is planned for the second year, but the specific percentage is still being calculated and agreed with the finance ministry.

The minister also announced that there will be Christmas bonuses this year as well. They are provided for in the budget and will amount to 50 euros.

Unlike previous years, the aid will not be directed only to pensioners with low pensions. Families and people with disabilities with low incomes will also be entitled to it.

The supplements will be granted automatically based on the data available in the information systems of the Social Assistance Agency.

Efremova specified that 12 groups have been identified that will have access to the Christmas aid, and the funds for it have already been set aside in the current budget.