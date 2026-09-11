Pekanov: Bulgaria will have a very good result under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, over 90%

The final result under the Recovery and Resilience Plan will be very positive, very successful. This was stated in the studio of "Panorama" on BNT by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov. In his words, from 50%, the final result will be over 90%.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: "When we came in May, they were threatened, you know, and this is public information, 367 million euros because of the decision last year of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet to, as I say, crack down on the anti-corruption commission, to put his own people in charge of using it, abusing it. I think we should have returned another 140 million, by the way. So 500 million would have been lost."

Some of the reforms took place literally in the first weeks of the cabinet because of the Prime Minister's will to act in accordance with the rule of law, not with any fabrications from us, but with these recommendations that the European Commission has sent to the state, Pekanov added.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: "In addition, a very difficult reform was completed in the field of civil servants. We have not rested all summer. The reform of the Water and Sewerage sector - all municipalities, not all municipalities, but some municipalities jumped against it, were dissatisfied. We managed with the MRDPW, the MEW, the Speaker of Parliament, to find an option and convince the European Commission to accept it in a way that is more sparing. This will save money and these are steps that, yes, we have adopted. We have nothing to be ashamed of saying so."

The government is getting stronger every day, Pekanov added.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: "The executive branch is no longer commanded by Borisov, Peevski and the circles behind them. The Prime Minister mentioned it a few weeks ago. Parts of the opposition reacted with criticism. We have not said that we have changed the entire oligarchy. But where we can, the executive branch and the National Assembly... the access of these circles is interrupted."

The focus is on the economic development of the state. And here I must congratulate Deputy Prime Minister Pulev. Almost every week he leads delegations, investors, for whom having a government with a longer horizon, with a perspective, with a majority, to change laws, improve the environment, build infrastructure projects is key.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: "We support the most high-tech companies. For this, we signed a memorandum with the Bulgarian company EnduroSat to build a large development center on the territory of an industrial zone currently in Duboslavtsi. At the same time, this week we were with the Prime Minister in Paris. A memorandum was signed at the Elysee Palace between this Bulgarian company EnduroSat and a French company for launching rockets, so that Europe can launch rockets with satellites manufactured in Bulgaria."