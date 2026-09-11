Iliya Lazarov: UDF will not support the Kandev-Gyurov pair, they have no qualities

The UDF will not support the Kandev-Gyurov pair, but not because of GERB, but because, in our opinion, they do not have the qualities to be president and vice president, said in "Panorama" on BNT, the chairman of the UDF, Iliya Lazarov. The party will give its members the opportunity to vote according to their conscience in the vote on October 25:

Iliya Lazarov, chairman of the UDF: "At the beginning of October we will have a National Council. At the end of this month we will have a National Executive Council, at which we will make decisions. But I can tell you for sure that Gyurov and Kandev will not be supported by us.

- So you are much stricter towards Gyurov and Kandev, much softer, if they decide, they can support someone, right?

There are other candidates. Let's not forget, there are quite a few candidates. We also have Nikolay Nenchev, we have the former Minister Hristanov. Some of our members like him. So, most likely, we will make a decision to vote according to our conscience, and we will categorically not share the fact that we should support Gyurov and Kandev for the simple reason that they do not have the personal qualities for this."

The refusal of the UDF to participate in the presidential elections is mainly due to the fact that there is no common right-wing candidate.

Ilia Lazarov, Chairman of the UDF: "We imagined this in the form of talks that would start in some way between all these forces, which are, let's say, center-right, center-left, because "We continue the change", for example, and "Yes, Bulgaria" are center-left, they are left liberals, let's sit down together, discuss how it should be and how to best present it."

Local government is what keeps the UDF alive, said Iliya Lazarov.

Iliya Lazarov, chairman of the UDF: "We have started working especially for the local elections next year, where our big goal is. We are currently quite well rooted, let's say, in local government. For example, we have two regional mayors - in Montana and in Vidin, with Zlatko and Zhivko in Montana having been a competitor with GERB from 1999 to this day without interruption and having won. We have won two terms in a row in Vidin. Before that, we won again in Vidin. We also have a good mayor in Karlovo."

Our main opponent, this is — I am speaking ideologically — these are the left parties as such. “Progressive Bulgaria“ has yet to be clarified exactly what it is. I personally believe that to a greater extent it is a left party, so to speak, based on the people who entered it, added Lazarov.

Every society must stand on both the left and right legs. And these two legs must alternate, otherwise you cannot walk. So they are our main opponent, as they say — the left.