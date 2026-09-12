Yotova Considers Convening the National Security Advisory Council

President Iliana Yotova said that she is considering convening the National Security Advisory Council.

When asked if she is considering convening the National Security Advisory Council because there are explosions at "EMKO" warehouses again, the president replied that she will consider it, as the cases have become more frequent. "Moreover, you see that the war is escalating in both the Middle East and Ukraine, and our security services need to speak out", added Yotova, quoted by Nova TV.

The President commented on the criticism of her decision to pardon a convicted drug dealer years ago. The questions to the head of state were also prompted by the words of her opponent in the presidential campaign, Andrey Gyurov, who accused her of evading responsibility.

„Whatever I had to say on the matter, we said it very comprehensively yesterday in the position that we distributed to all of you“, said Yotova.

She was also asked whether she considered her decision a mistake. „There will be more details on the matter in a few days“, the president replied.

Yotova pointed out that the country is in the midst of an election campaign and added that she had been warned a month ago that her request for consent would not be met with a response.