Drivers fought at an intersection in Dobrich, one of them is in danger of death

A conflict between two drivers on the road in Dobrich has escalated into a fight, after which a 73-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. His 30-year-old fellow citizen has been charged, the Dobrich District Prosecutor's Office reported.

The incident occurred in the afternoon hours of October 2 at an intersection in the city.

According to the prosecutor's office, a conflict situation arose between the drivers of two cars. The 30-year-old man got out of his car and went to the 73-year-old driver of the other car to seek an explanation.

A verbal altercation ensued. According to the state prosecution, the younger man made obscene remarks to the other driver and spat in his face.

The 73-year-old man got out of his car with a piece of cable in his hand and hit the 30-year-old on the arm, the prosecution also said.

This led to an escalation of the conflict. The younger driver struck the older man several times, including with a fist in the head.

The 73-year-old staggered, fell to the ground and hit the asphalt.

After the incident, he was taken to hospital. The doctors found a fracture at the base of the skull and he had to undergo surgery.

At the moment, the man remains hospitalized for treatment with a life-threatening condition.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich has charged 30-year-old N.I. with criminal liability for causing moderate bodily harm with hooligan motives. He has been detained for up to 72 hours.

The prosecutor's office is about to file a request with the court to determine the most severe measure of detention for him - "detention in custody". The investigation into the case continues under the leadership and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich.