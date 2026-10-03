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Drivers fought at an intersection in Dobrich, one of them is in danger of death

Drivers fought at an intersection in Dobrich, one of them is in danger of death

According to the prosecutor's office, a conflict situation arose between the drivers of two cars. The 30-year-old man got out of his car and went to the 73-year-old driver of the other car to seek an explanation

Oct 3, 2026 16:21 55

Drivers fought at an intersection in Dobrich, one of them is in danger of death - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A conflict between two drivers on the road in Dobrich has escalated into a fight, after which a 73-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. His 30-year-old fellow citizen has been charged, the Dobrich District Prosecutor's Office reported.

The incident occurred in the afternoon hours of October 2 at an intersection in the city.

According to the prosecutor's office, a conflict situation arose between the drivers of two cars. The 30-year-old man got out of his car and went to the 73-year-old driver of the other car to seek an explanation.

A verbal altercation ensued. According to the state prosecution, the younger man made obscene remarks to the other driver and spat in his face.

The 73-year-old man got out of his car with a piece of cable in his hand and hit the 30-year-old on the arm, the prosecution also said.

This led to an escalation of the conflict. The younger driver struck the older man several times, including with a fist in the head.

The 73-year-old staggered, fell to the ground and hit the asphalt.

After the incident, he was taken to hospital. The doctors found a fracture at the base of the skull and he had to undergo surgery.

At the moment, the man remains hospitalized for treatment with a life-threatening condition.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich has charged 30-year-old N.I. with criminal liability for causing moderate bodily harm with hooligan motives. He has been detained for up to 72 hours.

The prosecutor's office is about to file a request with the court to determine the most severe measure of detention for him - "detention in custody". The investigation into the case continues under the leadership and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich.


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