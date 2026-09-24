The mayor of Shipka on the two women who died on the road in Stara Zagora: They were mother and daughter, wonderful people, but a horseman left them on the spot

The mayor of the town of Shipka Vasilka Panayotova announced that three days of mourning will be declared in the municipality on the occasion of the serious accident on the road between the villages of Tulovo and Maglizh, in which three people died.

On the air of bTV, Panayotova explained that the two women who died in the road accident were mother and daughter. The daughter got into her car and headed towards Stara Zagora to pick up her mother from the hospital where she had been admitted for treatment.

„On the way back to Shipka, they meet a horseman who leaves them on the spot. "Everyone in the city is shocked, because these were wonderful people," Panayotova said.

For his part, Pavel Valev from the "Traffic Police" explained that the head-on collision was caused by the driver of the other car, and added that the accident was the result of a "domestic quarrel" between the father and son. However, Valev said he had no information about what the dispute was about.