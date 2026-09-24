How did the tragedy with three victims on the Kazanlak-Stara Zagora road come about?

A serious traffic accident occurred yesterday at around 11:00 on the Kazanlak-Stara Zagora road. According to police data, a 40-year-old man entered the oncoming lane while overtaking and hit a car driven by a woman, in which her mother was also traveling. Three people died in the accident, novini.bg recalls.

According to unofficial information, minutes before the accident, a conflict broke out in the perpetrator's car between him and his father, BNT reported. The older man was removed from the car, after which his son continued on his own.

Commissioner Pavel Valev from the OD MV-Stara Zagora reported that the father was questioned by the police after the incident. The investigation must also establish whether the 40-year-old driver had health or psychiatric problems. The police will request information from psychiatric institutions in the Stara Zagora region.

According to witnesses, the driver made no attempt to slow down or avoid the collision. No stopping distance was established.

Regarding the road section, the police indicated that it is extremely busy — over 3,000 cars pass per hour. Since the beginning of the year, 11 minor accidents have been registered there, with no previous fatal accidents. The area is controlled by average speed cameras, mobile cameras and police teams.

Regarding the control of drivers with mental illnesses or addictions, Commissioner Valev explained that for drivers with category B, information from psychiatric institutions or personal doctors reaches the Ministry of Interior relatively rarely. For professional categories, such as C, a corresponding medical and psychiatric fitness assessment is required.