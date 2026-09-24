An accident in the capital's "Musagenitsa" district has been blocking the sidewalk for almost two months and forcing pedestrians to get out onto the roadway.

This is what bTV reports.

Residents are worried about their safety and what will happen when the rains start. In April, we told you about the same problem, which was fixed shortly after.

Now there is an excavation again.

„We pass through the green area. We wade in mud when it rains. My wife is going around the cars with her stroller“, said one of the residents of block 98.

“After April, when you came first, they fixed it. Then it was fixed. Then they dug it up again. According to my predictions, they will dig it up again“, added another of the neighbors.

"Toplofikatsiya Sofia" answered bTV that the accident at block 98, entrance Ж in the “Musagenitsa“ residential area is new and is not related to the accident in April. It was registered on June 26, 2026 and was removed by the emergency team.

During the construction and installation activities, a culvert of the building was affected.

After the repair of the accident, the excavation was made safe, and the subcontractor was assigned the restoration of the culvert. Upon subsequent inspection, it was found that its restoration was not carried out correctly, which is why a complaint was filed and the removal of the identified irregularities was requested. It is the need for this correction that is the reason why the excavation has not been filled at the moment.

After the correct restoration of the culvert, the excavation will be filled and the vertical layout of the terrain will be restored. The subcontractor has undertaken to complete the necessary activities within the next week, the company adds.