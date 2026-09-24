Borislav Sarafov files a report of political corruption to Rumen Radev

Former Prosecutor General, now investigator at the National Investigation Service Borislav Sarafov, has filed a report of political corruption and influence peddling to Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

This is done in an open letter with a copy to the Supreme Judicial Council, the National Security Agency and the Minister of Interior, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Sarafov expresses disagreement with interviews by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov, in which the minister states that a regrouping of the prosecutor's office is taking place in Sarafov's office.

In his open letter, Sarafov emphasizes that it is Nikolay Naydenov who is conducting a regrouping, by conducting a kind of casting of candidates for the professional quota of the Supreme Judicial Council with meetings with them both in his office and in the office of a private company in the "Lozenets" district in Sofia.

Sarafov's request to Prime Minister Radev is that the open letter be accepted as a signal of political corruption and influence peddling.

He expresses his readiness to be heard about all circumstances before the competent authorities and institutions.