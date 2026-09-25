Taxi drivers are ready to protest

Taxi drivers and carriers are ready for legal protest actions after the decisions of September 24 on access to bus lanes and the update of taxi tariffs in Sofia. This was stated by “Union Taxi“, EKTKAS and EKRTP in a joint position sent to BTA.

The organizations recall that within one day the parliamentary Committee on Transport and Communications did not support the proposal for taxis to operate in bus lanes, and the Sofia Municipal Council adopted an update of the minimum and maximum taxi tariffs by 5.3 percent. Both decisions are not in line with the proposals of the taxi organizations.

According to the position, the decision on the tariffs was made despite the industry's objections regarding the calculation of the fuel component and the insistence on the correct application of the adopted methodology.

“The taxi industry feels deceived, betrayed and harmed“, the three organizations state.

They point out that for years drivers, carriers and their representatives have been participating in meetings, committees and public discussions, submitting opinions and proposing regulatory and organizational solutions. According to them, the institutional dialogue so far has not led to the expected result.

The organizations are yet to discuss the form, scale and timing of possible protest actions. The position does not specify a specific date for the protest.

“Our goal is not confrontation, but a real and effective dialogue, in which the proposals of the taxi industry are considered in a reasoned, transparent and equal manner towards drivers and carriers“, the document states.

We recall that the transport committee rejected late yesterday at first reading a bill submitted by Ivo Mihaylov and a group of MPs, which provides that taxis can use bus lanes when transporting passengers, except when explicitly restricted by traffic signals. The proposal received three votes “for“, four “against“ and 15 “abstained“.

Earlier in the day, the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) decided to increase prices for taxi transportation of passengers within the territory of the Sofia Municipality by 5.3 percent from January 1, 2027. The decision was adopted with 35 votes “for“, six “against“ and five “abstained“.