A minibus hit and killed a man on a pedestrian crossing in Smolyan

A 79-year-old man has died after being hit by a minibus on a pedestrian crossing in Smolyan, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced, quoted by BTA's correspondent in Smolyan Elena Pavlova.

The incident occurred on Thursday on “Chan“ Street. The minibus was driven by a 38-year-old military serviceman, and therefore a team of Military Police was also sent to the scene of the incident. According to initial data, he was driving in reverse when he hit the elderly pedestrian.

The victim was taken to the Emergency Department of the “Dr. Bratan Shukerov“ Hospital in serious condition. He suffered multiple fractures, as well as superficial wounds and abrasions, reports the head of the Emergency Department, Dr. Vasil Grivnev. He was subsequently admitted to the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, where he later died.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The investigation is being conducted by the Military District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv.