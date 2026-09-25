Lawyer: Vasil Mihaylov will not be extradited to Greece while there are cases in our country

„Vasil Mihaylov will not be extradited to Greece while criminal proceedings are being conducted against him in Bulgaria“. This was stated on Nova TV by Zornitsa Kostova, a lawyer for some of the victims of Mihaylov's actions.

According to her, Mihaylov was serving a sentence of two years and eight months, which he began serving immediately after his arrest. After deducting the time spent in custody, he had approximately 20 days left until the expiration of his sentence.

Meanwhile, the Greek authorities have requested his detention on the basis of an issued European arrest warrant. Kostova explained that this procedure is different from the detention for a period of up to 72 hours at the request of the Bulgarian prosecutor's office. “When the court takes such a measure, it ensures the implementation of the proceedings, which will continue in Greece“, she said.

Kostova recalled that a question about Vasil Mihaylov's actions in Greece was raised during parliamentary control with the then Interior Minister Daniel Mitov. According to her, he confirmed that crimes were committed in Greece, for which there is evidence of Mihaylov's participation.

According to unofficial information that appeared in the fall of last year, it was a robbery. It is assumed that the crimes were committed in September. The participation of another Bulgarian citizen, who was detained and convicted in Greece and is currently serving his sentence there, was also suspected.

“I have reason to believe that he did not inflict serious bodily harm in Greece“, Kostova said. According to her, there is also talk of possible participation in an organized crime group.

She also pointed out that Mihaylov had been in Greece for at least two months during the period in which he was wanted in Bulgaria. Kostova added that if the request from the Greek authorities had not been received, he could have been released in about 20 days, when his sentence under the Bulgarian sentence expires.