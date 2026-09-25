Ivaylo Mirchev: Yotova is a shadow of Radev. We have received yet another proof of this

Iliyana Yotova is a shadow of Rumen Radev and yet another proof of this was received, said the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev on his Facebook profile, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, Yotova was scared by the fact that 51 UN member states signed the declaration in favor of Ukraine. Mirchev notes that the text of the document is too categorical for her ideas about "peace".

In his words, by posting panicked midnight statuses, Yotova has brought yet another humiliation to Bulgaria. The MP is of the opinion that our country cannot appear so bowed down and cowardly before the world.

He points out that such behavior is shameful, cowardly and condemns the country to international isolation.

Mirchev also emphasizes that the danger of a change in geopolitical direction must be stopped in the upcoming presidential elections with the categorical response of democratic and free people.

Here is the text of his post on the social network:

The declaration in support of Ukraine, signed by 51 UN member states, is extremely clear and sends unambiguous key messages.

It is obvious that Yotova was scared that the text was too categorical for her idea of "peace" and produced yet another humiliation for Bulgaria, posting panicked midnight statuses.

Our country cannot appear so bowed down and cowardly. This is shameful and cowardly behavior, condemning us to isolation.

Iotova is a shadow of Radev. We have received yet another proof of this. Every scene and opportunity is being used to show that the direction is changing. This danger must be met in the presidential elections with the response of democratic and free people.