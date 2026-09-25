Yavor Gechev: One must be very careful when dealing with Lukoil. The line is very thin

The MP from „Progressive Bulgaria” Yavor Gechev defended the proposals for changes in the tax laws for 2027.

„Everyone expected this. How can we expect the system to be balanced, how can we expect there to be greater collection in the budget if certain items are not affected”, Gechev asked in the program „Hello, Bulgaria”.

Food vouchers

The Ministry of Finance is proposing to tax food vouchers. Gechev explained that since the logic of the vouchers is relief, the taxation with them is lower.

„No I think they are becoming meaningless. And employers came out with a similar opinion. The voucher system works in Bulgaria”, said the MP.

Excess profits

„Weren't there any excess profits from raising prices? From this point of view, taxation is not on the entire income, but only on that which is produced in more than the traditional way”, explained Gechev.

He added that the system is designed so that profits are compared five years ago. „If there are profits above these, only those are taxed”, said the MP.

„This is a package of taxation of excess profits of a certain circle of companies with a certain circle of activities, in which in practice we have found an imbalance in profits”, added Gechev.

He does not believe that this will lead to the search for loopholes to avoid paying taxes. “I trust the tax authorities, who know what they are doing. I am sure that we will seek to close ”loopholes”, said Gechev.

He also commented on the fact that ”Lukoil” is not on this list. According to him, the company does not have excess profits.

”One must be very careful when touching ”Lukoil”. The line is very thin. This is a private company that is managed by a temporary manager. If measures are taken that are outside the traditional ones and are aimed at reducing profits at the expense of lowering prices, this will directly lead to financial claims from the owners”, said Gechev.

He also responded to experts who say that currently there is more supply than demand, that is, there are excess quantities and the prices of the columns may be 20 cents down.

„In the Committee on Economy, we had a hearing several times of the special manager. Let's consider the fuel market as a pan-European and global market. Bulgaria cannot manage this market alone”, said Gechev.

„Lukoil” is a structurally determining enterprise not only for Bulgaria, but also for Europe. From this point of view, it is on a special regime”, said Gechev. And he added that there can be no hidden things there.

„The commitment from my side is to ask a question about the basic pricing, because the formula is a little different, and I will provide you with the information, as long as it is not confidential”, said the deputy.

Property tax assessments

Gechev recalled that this tax is not raised for 20 years. The MP also explained that the "garbage" fee is not directly linked.

„The fee for garbage collection, garbage transportation and waste disposal is cost-effective. Municipalities in practice must collect as much as they spend", said Gechev. „Municipalities have to vote on budgets. Within the framework of this procedure, they must assess how much they will collect from this tax and what the percentages for this cost-effective activity will be,", explained the MP.