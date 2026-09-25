Georg Georgiev: Candidate Yotova distanced herself from President Yotova and finally refuted herself

I congratulate the government for the clear and consistent position in support of Ukraine and condemning Russian military aggression. This was stated on the sidelines of the National Assembly by GERB MP and former Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, a FOCUS reporter reported.

The Declaration against Russia

According to him, candidate Yotova distanced herself from President Yotova and finally refuted herself. "I am afraid that this demonstrates yet another discrepancy in the position of the government and the president. Again, in the late hours, something is done and then reconsidered - one thing is said abroad and another in Bulgaria, and this is called "cognitive dissonance", Georgiev emphasized.

"Nobody is forcing Bulgaria to support the declaration in support of Ukraine, which was adopted in New York!", he was categorical.

He explained that indeed there is no physical signature on such documents, but our country is even in a leading position, listed by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaia Kalas.

FOCUS recalls that yesterday Iliana Yotova clarified after the published information regarding this statement after the expanded meeting of the UN Security Council. According to Yotova, however, this statement is not being signed. "It was sent to all member states before the session in New York. The Bulgarian state did not have the opportunity to express reservations on the position provided, nor were the proposals for editing accepted. "That is why I did not attend the expanded meeting of the Council, which is evident from my absence from the general photo after it," said the head of state.

The topic spread after a comment by the presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov.