Weather today, forecast for Saturday, September 26: Clouds and local precipitation

Cloudy weather and local precipitation are expected in Bulgaria on Saturday, September 26. Minimum temperatures will be approximately between 9 and 16 degrees, and daytime temperatures in the main cities - between 18 and 22 degrees. It will be cooler in Western Bulgaria, while higher values are expected in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria.

Precipitation is possible in Sofia at night and in the morning. In the afternoon, cloudiness will temporarily decrease, and the maximum temperature will be around 18 degrees. Cloudy weather will prevail in Plovdiv, with short-term precipitation possible in the evening. Temperatures there will reach around 19 degrees.

It will also remain mostly cloudy along the Black Sea coast. In Varna, around 22 degrees are expected, with precipitation possible in the late evening hours. In Burgas, the maximum temperature will be around 21 degrees, and short-term precipitation is possible in the morning and around noon.

In Ruse, the cloudiness will be significant, but precipitation is not expected for most of the day. The maximum temperature there will be around 22 degrees. In the evening, temperatures will gradually decrease, with Sofia being around 12 degrees, in Plovdiv - around 16 degrees, and on the Black Sea coast - between 17 and 18 degrees.