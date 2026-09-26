Fuel prices in our country have fallen by another cent

"Today is another day of the week in which we see a reduction in fuel prices. By 1 euro cent, but it is still some reduction. Diesel prices have fallen by 5 euro cents this week, and gasoline prices by about 2-3 euro cents". This was stated to Nova TV by Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters.

He pointed out that the market is very dynamic and there is no reason to say that there are conditions for price reductions. In his words, fuel consumption this month is a record compared to previous years.

Regarding the abolition of the excise tax on propane-butane, Hadzhidimitrov said that this is about a 10% reduction in its price. "The measure comes into effect from the beginning of October, so I expect that in the first days of the month we will see prices of about 60 euro cents", the expert specified. In addition, he pointed out that since such a measure has not been proposed for the remaining fuels, it means that the state currently does not have this financial opportunity.

Everyone bears the prices in a different way. Some can simply limit their trips, while others lose a lot because their business is related to travel. The fuel issue is particularly relevant in a region where a lot of gasoline was spent waiting in lines - Kresna and the Kresna Gorge on the way to Greece.

People from the region claim that prices are high not only in our country, but also in Europe.

Until recently, fuel prices in Bulgaria and Greece were significantly different in favor of our southern neighbor. There, diesel and gasoline were significantly more expensive. However, the difference is melting.

"The difference from last year to this one is drastic. If a family wants to go on vacation in Greece, it becomes a problem. The price of fuel is equal to one night", explained a local resident.

No one can predict what values fuel prices will reach. "I guess the worst will happen in the winter. "We're just starting to get started with all the costs," he predicted.