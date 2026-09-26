Who rescued the stranded dolphin in Pomorie?

A dolphin stranded in the shallows near the beach in the Krutirya area was rescued with the joint efforts of employees of the Pomorie Municipality, the Fishing Port and volunteers. The animal was disoriented, but alive and without visible injuries.

The signal was received two days ago, after the dolphin was spotted in the shallow waters off the coast.

Representatives of the municipality and volunteers arrived at the scene and tried several times to return the animal further into the sea. However, the dolphin returned to the shore.

“After the on-site inspection and several attempts by volunteers to return the dolphin further into the sea, it returned to the shore“, said Nadezhda Ilieva, an expert in the “Ecology“ department to the Municipality of Pomorie.

Then help was sought from the employees of the Fishing Port in Pomorie, who have a service boat.

The team organized itself in minutes and headed to the place with the boat.

“Within 20 minutes, up to half an hour, we were at the place where we found the colleague and the volunteers and intervened“, said one of those who participated in the action.

According to him, the dolphin was disoriented in the shallows, but alive.

The rescuers entered the water, took the animal and put it on the boat. They put it on a canvas and set off out to sea.

As the boat moved away from the shore, the men kept pouring water on the dolphin.

“We took the dolphin, lifted it, put it on the boat, put it on a canvas and set off out to sea - about a mile. During this time, we poured water on it so that its vital functions could be normal“, the rescuers say.

According to them, the animal was in apparently good condition.

About a mile from the shore, the rescuers released it back into the water.

The dolphin was relatively small and had no visible signs of serious injury, the rescuers also say.

The reason the animal ended up in the shallows is not clear.

However, after being taken to deeper waters, it managed to swim away on its own.

The rescue operation ended successfully thanks to the joint efforts of volunteers, employees of the Pomorie Municipality and the team of the Fisherman's Port.

Source: btvnovinite.bg