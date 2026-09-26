Mihail Konstantinov: Three couples have real chances for a runoff

The record number of presidential candidate couples is also due to the financial incentive from the media packages. This was stated by Prof. Mihail Konstantinov to Focus. According to him, currently three couples have real chances for a runoff.

"This is exactly the main motive, since regardless of the couple, everyone is equal and everyone will receive 20,000 euros, which will then be given to some television station for an information or advertising package. In total, it is about 15 million euros and because of this economic benefit there are so many participants, "he said.

According to him, the current president Iliana Yotova is a sure participant in the second round, while for the remaining seats the battle is more contested.

"A sure participant in the runoff is Yotova's couple, and from the other two couples we will see which one will join, with the pair Gyurov – Kandev having the better chances at the moment. The third couple is Kostadinov – "Vulgi, which may also possibly be placed in the run-off," the professor also commented.

Konstantinov also highlighted the candidacy of the mayor of Elin Pelin Ivaylo Simeonov, giving an example of his policy to encourage birth rates.

"This is extremely important, because one of the main problems with the birth of children in Bulgaria at these prices and with this standard is that responsible parents feel that they cannot provide good conditions for their children. This is not a universal medicine, but at least it is a real attempt to solve the problem, while others only talk."

Prof. Konstantinov also commented on Bulgaria's foreign policy, sharply criticizing the way in which, in his opinion, the international declaration on Ukraine was prepared and presented.

"There is a desire for an end to the war in Ukraine in the world, but this was presented in such a way that it was not supported. This initiative was completely unprepared. I repeat again - there is a desire to end the war, but the way it was presented led to it not being supported.“

At the end of the conversation, he admitted that events could occur before the elections that would change the current political picture.

"Not a big black swan that would crash onto the table and turn everything upside down, but some small black swans that, overall, give a bad result. So anything can happen.“