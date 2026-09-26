Celebrating 140 years since the establishment of the 7th Motorized Rifle Division

Today, the 140th anniversary of the establishment of the 7th Motorized Rifle Division is being solemnly celebrated in Yambol. The division was finally disbanded in 2008.

Former servicemen of the division, as well as their descendants from all over the country, are expected to attend the celebration, said the secretary of the organizing committee, Colonel from the reserve Krasimir Valov. He recalled that the 7th Motorized Rifle Division has been renamed many times over the years, but remains the successor to the 29th Yambol Infantry Regiment.

"Over the years, it was the 3rd Infantry, 6th Infantry, 3rd Balkan, 7th Rifle, and an exceptionally large number of Bulgarian officers, sergeants and soldiers served in this division - most of them held positions as ministers of defense, chiefs of the general staff."

After the concert of the Guards Brass Band, the celebration will continue in the Museum of Battle Glory area, which is located on the territory of the former pioneer barracks. There, tribute will be paid to the heroes of the wars and a requiem prayer will be served. Guests of the museum will be able to view its rich exhibits.