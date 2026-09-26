Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
Applications for voting abroad are submitted until September 29

Applications for voting abroad are submitted until September 29

The deadline for submitting applications for voting abroad in the presidential elections on October 25 is until September 29.

Sep 26, 2026 15:43 24

Applications for voting abroad are submitted until September 29 - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The deadline for submitting applications for voting abroad in the presidential elections on October 25 is until September 29, BNR recalled.

Radi Naydenov, permanent secretary and chairman of the "Elections" working group at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called on Bulgarians abroad to submit their applications electronically in advance.

"From our experience so far, between 10 and a maximum of 20% of people who wish to cast their vote register in advance. The latest changes made to the Electoral Code require people who are not registered in advance on the electoral rolls to fill out declarations for participation in the elections directly in front of the members of the section electoral commissions.

We know from experience that where there are more voters, a lot of people gather. When they have to fill out their declarations, this implies an even greater crowding, a delay in the voting process. Submit applications to be registered in advance on the electoral rolls," said Naydenov.

So far, the most applications for voting abroad have been submitted in Turkey, Great Britain, Germany and Spain.


Bulgaria