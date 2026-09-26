Survey: Trust in teachers is very low, and reforms - without a clear direction

98% of teachers insist on more powers for pedagogical specialists regarding discipline and for greater responsibility for parents. This is shown by the results of a national survey by the "Education" Trade Union.

Among the changes most expected by teachers, the introduction of real parental responsibility, including financial and administrative sanctions for gross violation of school rules by students, is in first place.

In second place, the participants put the need to reduce the content, factuality and volume of educational material. Next is the possibility of expelling a student in case of multiple and systematic violations, and according to the position indicated in the study, the responsibility for finding a new educational institution should lie with the parents.

Among the leading priorities are also the creation of effective mechanisms to protect teachers from professional burnout, a complete ban on the use of mobile phones in school and the introduction of a grade by discipline.

The results also show a low assessment of public trust in the teaching profession. 87.5% of respondents believe that trust in teachers is very low, and only 4.7% define it as excellent.

Over 90% indicate that evaluating pedagogical specialists solely on the basis of documents is a mistake, while 7.6% define this approach as good.

At the same time, 95.3% of respondents state that teachers perform unusual administrative, social, security and health activities. Over 95% do not report a significant reduction in the administrative burden, and only 1.8% feel a real reduction in paperwork.

The survey also reports critical attitudes regarding the financing of education. According to the presented results, 97% of respondents do not approve of reducing the share of education funds from 4.5% to 4% in 2027. 63.6% also stated that they are not ready to wait until 2030 to maintain teacher salaries at 125% of the average gross salary.

A large part of the participants also believe that the changes in education come unexpectedly and without a sufficiently clear strategic goal and planning. Only 4.3% are of the opinion that the system is fulfilling its strategic mission.

The exclusion of teachers and principals from the committees in competitions for the selection of principals of educational institutions – The current model is supported by 2.9% of respondents.

On the issue of textbooks, 63.1% do not support limiting it to one mandatory textbook for several or all subjects or prefer an even more liberal model without mandatory textbooks.

The return of grade VIII to primary education is supported by 61.4% of participants, while 24.3% are against it.

Regarding the subject "Virtues and Religions", 51.3% believe that it will fulfill its goal of promoting tolerance, humility and humanity in Bulgarian schools, while 35.2% express doubts.

Another reported problem is the qualification of pedagogical specialists. 75.1% believe that the ban on qualifications outside the educational institution, enshrined in the state budget law, will harm the qualification process and the retention of young teachers.

One of the most categorical results is related to the role of the modern school. 95.8% of respondents share the thesis that it is losing its historical mission and is gradually turning into a “social services factory“. Only 3.6% believe that the school has preserved its mission.

The “Education“ Union summarizes that the results outline the need for more trust and real powers for teachers, working mechanisms for discipline, greater parental responsibility and protection of the teaching profession.