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Driver dies in accident in Veliko Tarnovo region

Driver dies in accident in Veliko Tarnovo region

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m.

Sep 26, 2026 16:34 54

Driver dies in accident in Veliko Tarnovo region - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A driver died in an accident between the villages of Resen and Gradina, Veliko Tarnovo region. The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m.

According to initial information, a passenger car with a foreign registration flew into a roadside ditch.

The driver died on the spot, his passenger was taken to the emergency room for examination, BNT specified.

The causes of the accident are being clarified. Today this is the third accident in this area.

The police are calling on drivers to drive at a reasonable speed and to comply with road and weather conditions.


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