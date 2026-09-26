Yordan Terziyski: Under Rumen Radev, taxes will increase, and revenues will be frozen

We see a situation in which taxes will increase, and revenues will be frozen. This was stated in the program “Ofansiva” by the MP from “We continue the change” Yordan Terziyski.

He commented on the revenue measures proposed by the government.

“Don't let it happen that one thing will be given to the people with one hand, and three things will be taken away with the other. We are currently seeing this. They will give 50 euros to 500,000 people. But at the same time, the minimum wage will be reduced by between 20 and 70 euros from what it was supposed to be in 2027 under the old formula,”, said Terziyski.

Yavor Gechev: How do we expect there to be greater collection in the budget if certain items are not affected

On the proposed tax on excess profits

„The positive thing is that the government understands that they need to offer working solutions. We are worried about the extent to which the proposals will achieve the desired effect. The devil is in the details – we need to see for which businesses it will be proposed and whether there will be businesses that will hide these excess profits. We also expect „Lukoil” to be taxed with a tax on excess profits, Terziyski said. According to Terziyski, the current ones are not objective. But raising them should not hit people's pockets. Tax rates should be specified and a "garbage" fee should be set aside. And the polluter pays principle should be introduced, Terziyski said. On the abolition of the excise tax on propane-butane, the biggest problem is gasoline and diesel. The chairman of the Budget Committee said that the price of gasoline was not yet high enough to provide compensation. I don't think that burying their heads in the sand will solve this problem. We are in first place in terms of fuel price increases in the EU,” said Terziyski.

About the package of measures due to high prices?

„These are crumbs for people and small businesses and piles of money for oligarchs and large agricultural producers. Let's see what measures they will propose in Budget 2027," said Terziyski.

According to him, there are good applications. „We don't believe in promises. We believe in numbers,” said the MP.

Iotova on the declaration on Ukraine: This statement is not being signed, Bulgaria had no opportunity to express reservations

Dispute over the declaration of support for Ukraine

„This contradiction between the institutions is shameful when it comes to our foreign policy. You remember the story with the Coalition of the Willing, and now the president is speaking in absolute contradiction to the official position expressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Terziyski.

About Borislav Sarafov's signal to Prime Minister Rumen Radev

Borislav Sarafov sent a signal to the Prime Minister about political corruption and influence peddling

„Our position at the moment is to elect a transparent Supreme Judicial Council in an institutional manner. It is precisely such scandals that aim to divert attention from the real debate on the topic,” said Terziyski.