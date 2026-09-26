MFA warns: Carefully monitor the current situation when traveling to Greece

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Bulgarian citizens who are planning a trip to Greece to carefully monitor the current situation and to inform themselves in advance about possible road difficulties and changes in transport.

The warning comes against the backdrop of expected adverse conditions, which may create problems for travelers. The ministry advises people to check their route before leaving and to allow more time for travel.

Particular attention is recommended for those traveling by car, as temporary restrictions, traffic jams and changes in the organization of traffic are possible if the situation worsens.

Bulgarian citizens who are already in Greece are advised to follow the announcements of the local authorities and the instructions of the civil protection services. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminds that if assistance is needed, Bulgarians can contact the country's diplomatic and consular missions.

Greece remains at level 2 on the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry's risk index - increased caution, which means that travelers should inform themselves in detail about the situation in the country in advance.