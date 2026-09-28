FSC launches Facebook page with investment warnings

Investors who are worried about being scammed can now also get information from the FSC page on the social network Facebook. Starting this week, the Commission is expanding its information channels with a new space for financial literacy and consumer protection. Thus, the FSC increases the opportunities for access to useful and understandable information that helps citizens recognize financial risks and make more informed decisions.

The page will publish up-to-date information, practical advice and accessible content on topics related to financial literacy and the non-banking financial sector. Users will be able to learn more about the capital, insurance and social security markets, as well as the risks that are important to know before making a financial decision.

With the presence of #InvestSafely on Facebook, the FSC aims to reach more people where they seek and receive information on a daily basis, and to present financial topics in a clear, practical and understandable way.

The development of the initiative is part of the Commission's consistent efforts to increase financial literacy and prevent risks for users of non-bank financial services. In addition to Facebook, the Commission is also present on other social networks:

Linkedin

Instastgam -

The Facebook page InvestSafely is another opportunity for the FSC to be closer to citizens and to talk to them about financial topics in an accessible, timely and understandable language.

Follow the page on Facebook

The official website of #InvestSafely can be seen here.