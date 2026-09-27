Switzerland today rejected a proposal to enshrine country's neutrality more strictly in constitution in referendum, world agencies reported.

According to preliminary government data cited by Reuters, more than two-thirds of voters voted against the initiative.

The citizens' initiative, supported by right-wing nationalists, provided for the principle of "enhanced neutrality" to be enshrined in the constitution, which excludes the country's participation in military alliances such as NATO, as well as not imposing economic sanctions against third countries unless they are ordered by the UN.

According to the initial forecast of the "GFS Bern" sociological institute, announced 30 minutes after the closing of the last polling stations, 71% of voters voted "no", reports Agence France-Presse.

"We remain committed to this policy of neutrality, which allows Switzerland to impose sanctions and take a position on the world stage," the Socialist Party said.

Maintaining neutrality with regard to military conflicts between other countries is enshrined in the Swiss Federal Constitution of 1848.

Disputes between political forces over the interpretation of neutrality began after Switzerland joined the European Union's sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Switzerland also became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2023 and 2024.

"Neutrality has always been applied with some room for maneuver. "Neutrality does not mean that Switzerland turns a blind eye when international rules are violated," Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said recently.

The initiators of the referendum are advocating a stricter interpretation of neutrality, which does not foresee cooperation with NATO, for example. The initiative was supported by the Swiss People's Party, a right-wing nationalist party that is also the country's leading political force.

Swiss voters today rejected another citizens' initiative in a referendum that aimed to stimulate local food production and reduce dependence on imports. According to initial estimates, 72% of voters voted against the proposal, which aimed to increase the share of food produced in the country to 70% within ten years. The government has described this goal as extremely difficult, if not impossible, to achieve.