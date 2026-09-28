Hristo Gadzhev: Do you want to treat for the wedding? Not in "Progressive Bulgaria"! Dove Donev is on the lookout!

"Do you want to treat for the wedding? Not in "Progressive Bulgaria"! And Dove Donev is on the lookout! After fixing the state, the government is introducing draconian fines for possession of homemade rakia". This was written by the deputy from the GERB-SDF PG Hristo Gadzhev regarding the planned changes by the Ministry of Finance for the storage of the alcoholic beverage, reported by "Focus".

The new texts introduce restrictions on where rakia produced in registered specialized small distilleries can be stored, as well as who can store it.

"If you want to give it to friends, to treat them or have been given it as a gift, the authorities will fine you 1,000 to 2,000 euros. And if you decide to take it to a restaurant (for a wedding, baptism, etc.) the fine jumps between 2,000 and 4,000 euros. In the Northwest, there will be bloodshed," Gadzhev also wrote.