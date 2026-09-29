Income from abroad and property abroad are subject to declaration

The National Revenue Agency reminds citizens who are local individuals and have received income from abroad in 2025 and/or are owners of property abroad, of the need to declare them.

In line with the international exchange of information between tax administrations abroad and the National Revenue Agency, the Bulgarian Revenue Agency has data on the income and real estate of local individuals. According to the legal requirements, they are obliged to submit a tax return under Art. 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act until April 30, 2026 for taxable income acquired in 2025 from sources both in Bulgaria and abroad, as well as shares and participations in companies and real estate abroad owned by them as of December 31, 2025, etc.

Those who have failed to file a tax return can do so until September 30, 2026. During this period, citizens have the opportunity to make corrections to the declared data, in case they have not been filled in correctly or have failed to declare income from abroad or property owned abroad.

Persons whose income has been taxed in another country can take advantage of a method for eliminating double taxation, provided for in the relevant double taxation agreement (DTA). When the income arises in a country with which Bulgaria does not have a valid DTC, the "ordinary tax credit" method is applied. It taxes income received from abroad, deducting the tax already paid in the other country up to the amount of Bulgarian tax on this income.

The methods for eliminating double taxation provided for in the DTT may be amended as a result of the provisions of the Multilateral Convention on the Application of Measures Relating to Tax Agreements to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (the Convention) in force for our country from 01.01.2023.

The list of those included in the scope of the Convention, as well as the reservations and notifications made by Bulgaria, can be found in the ratification law.

For the convenience of users, an up-to-date list of the methods provided for in the DTT, applicable to the most common income from a source abroad, has been published on the NRA website.