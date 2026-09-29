"We Continue the Change" files a report with the CPC about a conflict of interest of the MP from the PB Slavi Vassilev

"We Continue the Change“ files a report with the Commission for Combating Corruption with data on the presence of private interest and failure to fulfill the obligation to declare by the MP Slavi Vassilev Vassilev from the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“. This was reported by the press center of Asen Vassilev's party.

In the report, based on the Anti-Corruption Act (ACA), the commission is referred to data that justify conducting an inspection to establish a conflict of interest in relation to a person holding a high public office.

The justification for the report is that on 23.09.2026, the National Assembly repealed its Decision of 31.10.2025, which imposed a temporary ban on the export and intra-community supplies of petroleum products (diesel and aviation fuel). During the plenary session, MP Slavi Vassilev actively participated in the debate with a statement in support of the repeal, arguing that the measure will help fuel traders. In the subsequent vote, he voted “for“.

As can be seen from a check in the Commercial Register and the Register of Non-Profit Legal Entities, which also confirms media revelations by BIRD.BG, the commercial company “East Petroleum“ EOOD was established on 31.01.2025 with the sole owner of the capital and manager Slavi Vassilev Vassilev. The company's business explicitly includes wholesale and retail trade in oil and oil products, including export.

According to Article 145 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, which has the rank of a law, published in the State Gazette and adopted by the current National Assembly, when introducing draft laws, making a statement or voting in a plenary session or in a committee, a member of parliament with a private interest in the issue under discussion within the meaning of the law on combating corruption among persons holding public offices is obliged to declare it.

Slavi Vassilev's company “East Petroleum“ EOD, by its business scope, is for the import and export of oil products. So he must explain why he did not declare this circumstance when he defended a decision to repeal the ban on the export of oil products, which will contribute to an increase in the price of diesel, and probably other fuels as well.