The Cabinet decided: Electric scooters are now registered in municipalities

The government has adopted new rules for the registration of individual electric vehicles in municipalities, Nova TV reports. The regulation determines how the registration will be carried out, what documents the owners will have to submit and what information will be stored about the vehicles.

Municipalities will keep a register that will contain data on both registered individual electric vehicles and their owners. The obligations of mayors during registration are also determined.

The new rules govern the entire process – from the initial registration of the vehicle to a change in already declared circumstances, termination of registration and its subsequent restoration.

There will also be uniform templates for applications and declarations that owners must submit. The goal is for the procedure to be the same in all municipalities and for citizens to have clear requirements for registration.

According to the government, the introduction of a register will also facilitate control, as it will allow the identification of both the specific electric vehicle and its owner. This is also expected to contribute to higher traffic safety.

Most of the regulation will enter into force three days after its promulgation in the “Official Gazette“. However, a longer period is provided for the provisions in Chapter Two and Chapter Four – they will enter into force 12 months after the publication of the regulation.