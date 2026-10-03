Serious accident blocks Trakia Motorway, air ambulance arrives at the scene, one person has died

The "Trakia" Motorway is closed between Nova Zagora and Yambol due to a serious accident. The incident occurred at the 267th km. in the lane towards Burgas. According to initial information, one person has died and two others have been seriously injured.

The signal was received at 14:23

According to initial information, a TIR hit several cars and fell into a ditch.

Police, emergency and fire teams have been sent to the scene of the incident. Air emergency assistance is also involved. The highway is closed at the scene of the accident.

Traffic is being diverted along detour routes, regulated by Traffic Police teams.