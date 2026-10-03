It is an exaggeration to say that the dark times are returning. This was stated by Tsvetlin Yovchev, former chairman of the National Security Agency and former Minister of Internal Affairs, to Nova News.

„These times cannot return. With every radical change of power, this affects all social spheres and leads to a shift in organized crime“, he commented.

Yovchev has no memory of Filipov appearing as an object of operational interest or as a subject of investigation while he was head of the National Security Agency, but he specified: „We have a risk profile – there is a rapid expansion of the business in several directions, exceeding the normal rates of return on capital. We have businesses that, taken together, also represent part of a risk profile - international transport, real estate and a football club. There are also connections with criminally active individuals.“

“The remark “Colleagues, go home“ shows quite unpleasant processes in the security structures, mainly related to the fact that the integrity of a large part of the management staff is below any level. Is there a connection with Filipov - first the motives for the murder must be clarified, to see if there are no other risky individuals in this situation“, he believes.

“The murder does not speak of serious preparation, since the colleagues detained the perpetrator for hours based on some material traces left behind. What is in the genesis of these relationships - has yet to be clarified. It is difficult to make hypotheses“, added Yovchev.

According to him, he does not have information about the detained Slavcho Megerov, but at the moment there is no evidence of Yovchev's suspicions that the arrest could have been fabricated, and Megerov - attacked. However, he believes that it is strangely criminal that Megerov was in the environment of a businessman of Filipov's rank.