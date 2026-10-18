Patriarch Daniil called for dialogue, not division

Patriarch Daniil called for differences to be overcome through conversation and mutual understanding, not through opposition and division. He made the appeal during a joint hierarchal liturgy with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia.

“We must seek a way to smooth out the problems in dialogue, not in opposition and division“, said Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil. According to him, the joint service shows the need for people to learn to talk even when there are differences.

The liturgy took place on the second day of the visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Bulgaria. The visit is dedicated to two anniversaries related to Saint John the Wonderworker of Rila - 1150 years since his birth and 1080 years since his ascension.

Message for peace and unity

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew thanked for the welcome and stated that the prayer in the temple was dedicated to peace in the world and the unity of the Orthodox Churches. “At this moment, the world needs peace“, he said.

The service brought together clergy and laity. It was celebrated on the day dedicated to Saint Zlata of Maglen and to Saint Luke the Apostle and Evangelist.

Homage to Patriarch Neophyte

After the liturgy, the two patriarchs paid homage to the grave of the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte. A requiem prayer was served in his memory.

The next day of the visit, a pilgrimage to Saint John of Rila in the Rila Monastery is planned. The visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch continues with events dedicated to the heavenly patron of the Bulgarian people.

Sources: bntnews.bg