Interior Ministry unions announce readiness to protest – no funds earmarked for salary increases

The two Interior Ministry unions have announced their readiness to take protest action due to the lack of funds earmarked for salary increases in the draft state budget for 2027. The decision comes against the backdrop of spending cuts and yet another dispute over pay in the system.

“Disappointment with the attitude the ruling authorities have towards us. The current government came in with one of its stated commitments being to introduce a unified approach to increasing the salaries of everyone in the budget sector. We do not see that happening. We may resort to protest action to express our dissatisfaction,” said Emiliyan Nedyalkov, deputy chairman of the Management Board of the Trade Union Federation of Ministry of Interior Employees.

Unions call for negotiations

The Security Trade Union Alliance at the Interior Ministry said that employees had not received a pay increase this year either, despite such an increase having been provided for in the Ministry of Interior Act. The union stressed that it was not seeking support from political parties, but talks with the ministry’s leadership and the state.

“We want to negotiate with the state, as is proper and as we have done so far, regardless of which political party has been in power. Police officers, and not only them—in fact, all Interior Ministry employees—cannot be victims of the policy pursued in the country,” said Milena Lyubenova, chairwoman of the alliance’s Management Board.

At this stage, the unions have not specified a date or format for any potential protest action.

Political support and the minister’s position

The issue also prompted reactions from political forces. GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed support for the uniformed services and asked why employees had been left without a pay increase. Delyan Peevski of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms also backed the unions’ demands, describing it as unacceptable for the state’s financial problems to be passed on to the people who uphold order and the law.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that Interior Ministry employees deserved decent pay, but explained that the draft budget required a temporary freeze on salaries.

“We need to have such a period—I hope it will last only one year—and we will do everything possible to ensure that this is the case, during which salaries in the Interior Ministry will not be increased, because this increase amounts to 114% over five years. It was not distributed evenly, so some areas need to catch up,” said Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Thus, the dispute remains unresolved between the trade union organizations, which are calling for negotiations and higher incomes, and the government’s position favoring a temporary restriction on spending. The next talks between Interior Ministry representatives and the state will show whether changes will be made during the budget procedure.

Source: nova.bg